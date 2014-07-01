Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI, July 1 Kuwait's Zain has appointed Duncan Howard as chief commercial officer, the telecom operator said on Tuesday.
Howard joined Zain last September and previously worked for Vodafone and Vodafone Egypt, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He replaces Albert Fernandes, who resigned for personal reasons, Zain said in a statement.
Zain has operations in eight countries in the Middle East and Africa including Iraq and Sudan, while it is the largest mobile operator in Kuwait by subscribers. (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)