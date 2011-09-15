By Matt Smith
| DUBAI, Sept 15
DUBAI, Sept 15 Zain Saudi has launched
next-generation mobile network services in Saudi Arabia, the
third telecoms operator to do so this week as surging demand for
smartphones spurs a technology race to win data-hungry
customers.
Zain Saudi launched long-term evolution (LTE), or 4G --
which offers download speeds more than twice that of 3G -- in
Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh, with other major cities to follow by
the end of 2012, partnering with Chinese group Huawei .
Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Saudi Telecom
have also announced phased roll-outs of their LTE
networks in Saudi Arabia, the first Middle East country to
commercially launch the new technology.
This push comes as subscriber growth and voice revenues
stagnate. The kingdom's mobile penetration is the third highest
globally at 188 percent, or nearly two phones for every
resident.
"The mobile side is pretty much saturated, so operators are
trying to convert pay-as-you go customers to contracts, tying
customers into one or two commitments and bundling voice and
data packages together," said Asim Bukhtiar, Riyad Capital head
of research.
Operators are also trying to cash in on demand for
smartphones. About 3.5 million handsets were shipped to the
Middle East in the first-quarter of 2011, up 45 percent
year-on-year, according to Canalys.
That uptake is adding to spiraling demand for mobile data.
"Data is the focus for operators and will be the source of
growth for the next three to four years as they try to get more
revenue from each user," said Bukhtiar. "LTE has been long
anticipated by mobile and broadband users in Saudi Arabia."
Zain Saudi's LTE launch comes amid an ongoing takeover bid
for the indebted operator.
Kuwaiti group Zain in March agreed to sell its 25
percent stake in Zain Saudi to Bahrain Telecommunications
(Batelco) and Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin
Talal's Kingdom Holding for $950 million, with the
buyers set to get management control.
Due diligence has yet to be completed and analysts say the
protracted deal has left Zain Saudi in limbo.
The carrier's debts top $5.5 billion and it owes Zain a
further $651 million, according to first-quarter results, while
it also must complete a capital restructuring to alleviate
accumulated losses of $2.3 billion.
"Zain Saudi's balance sheet does not support the cost of
deploying a 4G network," said Riyad Capital's Bukhtiar.
With money tight, Zain Saudi would do better focusing on
particular customer segments, he said. "Zain Saudi needs to be
more selective - right now it is trying to be everything to
everybody, but it can't compete with Mobily and STC."
Zain Saudi's mobile market share fell to 16 percent in 2010,
leaving it a distant third to former monopoly STC and Mobily, an
affiliate of UAE's Etisalat .
