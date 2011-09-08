* Zain Saudi deal still weeks from completion - bidder
* Buyers must refinance Zain Saudi's $5.5 bln debts as
losses mount - analysts
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Sept 8 Bahrain Telecommunications
is still weeks away from completing a $950 million
deal to buy a quarter-stake in telecoms operator Zain Saudi
, the joint bidder has told Reuters.
Kuwaiti group Zain in March agreed to sell its
25-percent stake in Zain Saudi to Batelco and Saudi billionaire
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal's Kingdom Holding .
In July, Batelco estimated the deal would be completed
within eight weeks.
"Due diligence is a work in progress," Batelco chief
executive Peter Kaliaropoulos said.
"It is fair to say the deal will be completed in the coming
weeks. Whether it is two or three weeks or six or seven weeks,
that is not the issue. The issue is to ensure any matters that
arise are resolved in an amicable way."
Kaliaropoulos will be replaced as CEO from Oct. 1, becoming
CEO of strategic assignments.
The stake buyers, who will get management control, have yet
to say how they will fund the deal. Batelco's cash balance is
$231 million, according to its second-quarter statement.
"When we conclude the deal we will reveal how we will fund
everything," said Kaliaropoulos. "Batelco has no debt on its
balance sheet, so the ability to raise funding is not an issue."
Zain Saudi's debts top $5.5 billion. Of this, $2.6 billion
is an Islamic facility repayable in 2012. This is thought to be
guaranteed by Zain and so likely needs refinancing for the stake
sale to succeed, while Zain has also lent its affiliate about
$651 million.
"Getting long-term financing would be a game changer for
Zain Saudi and allow it to survive, otherwise I do not know how
it will fund its cash flow," said a regional telecoms analyst
who asked not to be identified.
Kaliaropoulos would not be drawn on Zain Saudi's debts.
"It is unfair now to speculate on what we are going to do
when we have not concluded the deal," he said.
BIG PREMIUM
Zain Saudi -- a distant third to Saudi Telecom
and Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) -- paid $320 million in
financial charges in 2010, nearly double that of 2009. The
carrier pays about 8.5 percent interest on some debt, said the
analyst, a big premium on Saudi's key repo rate of 2 percent.
"Refinancing at nearer this (repo) rate will hugely help the
company's cash flow," he said.
That is where Kingdom Holding comes in, with Prince
Alwaleed's vast business empire and influence seen helping
secure cheaper local borrowing.
Zain Saudi makes an operating profit, but amortising its
$6.1 billion licence fee and other costs has left accumulated
losses of about $2.3 billion. The firm plans to slash its share
capital by more than half and then issue new shares to absorb
most of these losses.
Yet Zain Saudi is still seen as an attractive prospect --
Saudi Arabia is the largest Gulf market with two thirds of its
26 million people aged under 30, the kingdom's conservative
rules spurring people to use mobile and internet services for
entertainment and to communicate more easily.
Batelco's home market, in contrast, has a population of
about 1.2 million, revenues per user are down and customer costs
are up, with profit falling for five straight quarters.
The former monopoly owns a 15 percent in loss-making Saudi
fixed-line provider Atheeb Telecom and further
synergies can come from Prince Alwaleed's Rotana media group,
which has interests spanning television, film, radio and music.
A content partnership with Rotana could help Zain Saudi
capture broadband market share, with internet, not voice, the
main growth engine for the kingdom's telecoms operators.
(Editing by Dan Lalor)