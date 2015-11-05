UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Fixes typo in third paragraph)
FRANKFURT Nov 5 A German private-sector competition watchdog said on Thursday it filed for an injunction against online fashion retailer Zalando, accusing the group of false advertising.
The Centre for Protection against Unfair Competition said in a statement that Zalando had in its online shop misrepresented how many pieces of certain items of clothing were still available, creating the impression that customers needed to act fast to buy them.
It said it filed the suit with a regional court in Berlin.
Zalando was not immediately available for comment.
Most German trade corporations are members of the Centre for Protection against Unfair Competition, a self-regulatory body, which regularly initiates legal action against groups which infringe laws concerning unfair competition. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources