BERLIN, Sept 3 Europe's biggest online fashion
player Zalando announced plans on Wednesday to list a stake in
the business on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, hoping
to raise hundreds of millions of euros to help fund further
expansion.
Zalando, which unveiled a new advertising campaign, website,
packaging and apps last week at its first-ever news conference,
wants to list a stake of 10-11 percent that could value the
company at about 6 billion euros ($7.9 billion) in one of
Germany's biggest tech flotations for years.
The listing comes amid a flurry of e-commerce flotations
this year, with Chinese giant Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N set to list
this month as well as German venture capital firm Rocket
Internet which helped launch Zalando and many other start-ups.
($1 = 0.7610 euro)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)