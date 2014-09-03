BERLIN, Sept 3 Europe's biggest online fashion player Zalando announced plans on Wednesday to list a stake in the business on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, hoping to raise hundreds of millions of euros to help fund further expansion.

Zalando, which unveiled a new advertising campaign, website, packaging and apps last week at its first-ever news conference, wants to list a stake of 10-11 percent that could value the company at about 6 billion euros ($7.9 billion) in one of Germany's biggest tech flotations for years.

The listing comes amid a flurry of e-commerce flotations this year, with Chinese giant Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N set to list this month as well as German venture capital firm Rocket Internet which helped launch Zalando and many other start-ups.

($1 = 0.7610 euro) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)