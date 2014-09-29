UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando said on Monday its shares would be priced at 21.50 euros ($27.28) apiece for its initial public offering (IPO).
The group said a total of 24,476,223 newly issued shares and an over-allotment of 3,671,433 shares have been allocated as part of the offering, amounting to a total offer volume of 605 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7880 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by David Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources