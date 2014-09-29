FRANKFURT, Sept 29 Online fashion retailer Zalando said on Monday its shares would be priced at 21.50 euros ($27.28) apiece for its initial public offering (IPO).

The group said a total of 24,476,223 newly issued shares and an over-allotment of 3,671,433 shares have been allocated as part of the offering, amounting to a total offer volume of 605 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7880 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by David Evans)