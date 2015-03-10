FRANKFURT, March 10 A group of early backers of German online fashion retailer Zalando is selling 7.3 percent of shares in the company in a placement, joint bookrunner Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday.

Global Founders, the investment vehicle of the Samwer brothers, along with Holtzbrinck Ventures, AI European Holdings and Rocket Internet will place up to 17.9 million shares in an accelerated bookbuilding, Morgan Stanley said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)