BRIEF-CHC Student Housing announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition
* CHC Student Housing Corp. announces termination of proposed business combination with Dundee Acquisition Ltd.
FRANKFURT, March 10 A group of early backers of German online fashion retailer Zalando is selling 7.3 percent of shares in the company in a placement, joint bookrunner Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday.
Global Founders, the investment vehicle of the Samwer brothers, along with Holtzbrinck Ventures, AI European Holdings and Rocket Internet will place up to 17.9 million shares in an accelerated bookbuilding, Morgan Stanley said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)
TEL AVIV, April 3 British private equity firm Apax Partners has agreed to buy Israel's Syneron Medical Ltd, a non-surgical aesthetic device company, for $11.00 per share in cash, or a total of $397 million, the companies said on Monday.