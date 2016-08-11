UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BERLIN Aug 11 Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, confirmed the strong quarterly results it reported last month, with a big jump in profitability driven by its core business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Zalando said second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) almost tripled to 80.9 million euros ($90.3 million) on revenue up 25 percent to 916 million euros, compared to analyst consensus for 78 million and 918 million respectively.
Zalando last month raised its guidance for the full year adjusted EBIT margin to 4.0-5.5 percent from 3.0 to 4.5 percent and reiterated a forecast for full-year sales to grow at the upper end of a 20 to 25 percent range.
($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources