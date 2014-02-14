BERLIN Feb 14 Europe's biggest online fashion
retailer Zalando saw sales growth slow in the second half of
2013 as a mild winter let to high levels of discounting and it
did not open in new markets.
The Berlin-based retailer, which started selling shoes in
Germany five years ago and now ships 1,500 different brands to
15 countries, is viewed as a prime candidate for a listing this
year and competes with Britain's ASOS.
It said 2013 sales grew 52 percent to 1.76 billion euros
($2.41 billion) with the growth rate in the first half helped by
the seven new markets it entered in summer 2012, and a late
start of the summer and a mild winter causing high discounting.
Last month, shares in Zalando rival ASOS tumbled after it
said retail sales growth slowed to 38 percent in the four months
to Dec. 31, compared with 47 percent in the fourth quarter of
its 2012-13 year.
Zalando said Christina Stenbeck, chairman of its biggest
investor Swedish firm Kinnevik, would take over as
chairperson of its supervisory board from Kinnevik Chief
Executive Mia Brunell, who is stepping down from Kinnevik.