BERLIN, April 19 Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer Zalando saw sales growth slow in the first quarter after a blistering 2015, but said it had accelerated again since the Easter holidays in late March, helping it reiterate its annual targets.

Quarterly revenue rose between 22.5 and 24.5 percent to 788 to 801 million euros, missing average analyst forecasts for 822 million euros ($930.92 million), Zalando said on Tuesday.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) come to between 12 and 28 million euros, compared with consensus for 21.6 million.

Management board member Ruben Ritter said Zalando had picked up speed again since "the typically slower Easter holidays" and reiterated full-year guidance for revenue growth at the upper end of a 20 to 25 percent corridor and an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.0 to 4.5 percent.

Zalando shares were indicated 1.7 percent lower, compared to a firmer German blue-chip index.

($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)