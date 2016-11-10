BERLIN Nov 10 Zalando, Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer, reported higher profit in the third quarter even as sales growth slowed as shoppers delayed purchases of winter gear due to unusually warm weather.

Zalando said third-quarter sales rose 17.1 percent to 835 million euros ($913.07 million), compared with average analyst forecasts for 837 million and down from 25 percent the previous quarter. It reiterated it expects sales growth for 2016 to come in at the upper end of a 20-25 percent range.

Zalando reported a margin on adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) of 2.3 percent and confirmed a new forecast it gave last month for a 2016 adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0 to 6.0 percent.

