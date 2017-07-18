FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Zalando sales growth slows, launches membership scheme
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Science
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
Politics
Brexit's effect on UK "will be profound and unpredictable", Lords committee says
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Science
MH370 search data unveils ancient geological movements
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
Arts & Entertainment
Composer Holst's lost manuscripts found
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 18, 2017 / 6:15 AM / a day ago

Zalando sales growth slows, launches membership scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 18 (Reuters) - Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, saw sales growth slow in the second quarter, while profitability improved as it launched a membership scheme seen as helping it fight a rising threat from Amazon.

Zalando reported preliminary second-quarter sales rose 19-21 percent to 1.091-1.109 billion euros, while adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) was 80-86 million, compared with Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates of 1.1 billion and 85 million, respectively.

That marks a slowdown from the 23 percent rise of the previous quarter, but co-chief executive Rubin Ritter said the company continued to deliver on its medium-term forecast for annual sales growth of 20 to 25 percent.

The Berlin-based company that delivers 1,500 brands in 15 countries in Europe is set to report full results on Aug. 10. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Tom Sims)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.