(Corrects spelling of name, paragraph 6)
* Expects Q1 revenue 788-801 mln vs consensus for 822 mln
* Reiterates 2016 revenue, EBIT margin targets
* Says sales up since Easter helped by new Beyonce label
BERLIN, April 19 Zalando reported
slower first-quarter sales growth after a blistering 2015, but
Europe's biggest dedicated online fashion retailer said sales
had accelerated since the Easter holidays in late March and
reiterated its annual targets.
Fashion retailers such as H&M and Next have
reported a weak start to 2016 due to an earlier Easter than last
year and a late start to spring, although Zalando's closest
rival ASOS is still growing fast.
Zalando said on Tuesday that quarterly revenue rose by
between 22.5 and 24.5 percent to 788 to 801 million euros,
missing average analyst forecasts for 822 million euros ($930.92
million), and down from 28.5 percent growth in the first quarter
of 2015.
Zalando shares fell more than 5 percent following the
results before paring some of their losses to stand down 3.8
percent at 0721 GMT.
"Investors may be a bit disappointed by the
weaker-than-expected first-quarter sales growth, but we expect
this will be somewhat offset by management's commentary that
sales have picked up since Easter," said Bernstein analyst Jamie
Merriman.
Management board member Rubin Ritter said Easter was usually
slower as people were on holiday, but sales had picked up again
since then, helped by heavy marketing for the launch of a new
sports label, Ivy Park, co-founded by pop star Beyonce.
"We are positive for the season but you have to take the
weeks and seasonality as it comes," he told Reuters.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) come to
between 12 and 28 million euros, compared with consensus for
21.6 million, while the adjusted EBIT margin should be 1.5 to
3.5 percent. Zalando reports full quarterly figures on May 12.
Zalando reiterated full-year guidance for revenue growth at
the upper end of a 20 to 25 percent range and an adjusted EBIT
margin of 3.0 to 4.5 percent.
Launched in Berlin in 2008, Zalando serves customers in 15
European markets with more than 1,500 brands, including big
names such as Gap, Banana Republic and Topshop.
($1 = 0.8830 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)