* Q3 revenue up 42.2 pct to 713.1 mln
* 2015 sales set to come close to 3 bln euros
* Shares up 2.5 pct
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Nov 12 Europe's biggest dedicated online
fashion retailer Zalando saw quarterly sales growth
accelerate and said it was aiming to reach almost 3 billion
euros ($3.2 billion) for the full-year after it launched new
brands and speeded up delivery.
Zalando said third-quarter revenue rose 42.2 percent to
713.1 million euros, although it slipped to an adjusted loss
before interest and tax (EBIT) of 23.5 million euros from an
operating profit of 3.8 million a year ago.
Launched in Berlin in 2008, Zalando competes with the likes
of Britain's ASOS and serves customers in 15 European
markets with over 1,500 brands, including big names like Gap
, Banana Republic and Topshop added in the last year.
Zalando's shares, which floated at 21.50 euros a share in
October last year, were up 2.3 percent at 31.65 euros at 0838
GMT. The stock had already erased losses they took last month
when Zalando indicated it would make a loss in the quarter.
"This set of results suggests that Zalando continues to gain
share," Bernstein analysts wrote in a note.
Co-Chief Executive Rubin Ritter told a conference call for
journalists that sales should be helped by a campaign Zalando is
about to launch with Calvin Klein.
"We are confident that we will deliver a unique combination
of fast growth and clear profitability for the full year," said
Ritter, adding the company was growing significantly faster than
any competitor.
He said quarterly profitability was hit by temporary factors
including an early start to the winter season forcing Zalando to
discount summer fashion and bring forward marketing to the third
from the fourth quarter.
Zalando also invested in a mobile app and a pilot scheme to
offer same-day delivery to customers in Cologne and Berlin.
Zalando said it would reach close to 3 billion euros in
revenue for the full year, implying an annual growth rate of up
to 36 percent. However, the company reiterated a target for
revenues to grow by 33 to 35 percent. Analysts expect 2015 sales
of 2.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Smart Estimates.
Quarterly sales grew 34.4 percent in Zalando's core markets
of Germany, Austria and Switzerland and rose even faster - 52
percent - in its other markets.
ASOS last month forecast sales growth for the 2015-16 year
of about 20 percent and an operating margin of 4 percent. It has
a target to eventually hit 2.5 billion pounds ($3.80 billion) of
annual sales.
($1 = 0.9305 euros)
($1 = 0.6576 pounds)
(Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Thomas)