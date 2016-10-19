Oil extends decline as rising U.S. output weighs
TOKYO, Jan 30 Oil prices extended declines on Monday, dragged down by signs of growing output in the United States that would partly offset production cuts by OPEC and other producers.
BERLIN Oct 19 Zalando, Europe's biggest pure online fashion retailer, reported a slowdown in sales growth in the third quarter, but said it had improved profitability, allowing it to lift its guidance for 2016 for a second time.
In a statement issued late on Tuesday night ahead of a scheduled trading update on Wednesday, Zalando said sales rose 16-18 percent, slowing from 25 percent in the second quarter as the fashion industry suffered from unseasonably warm weather.
Zalando, which reports full third-quarter figures on Nov. 10, said it expects an adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin of 1.0-3.0 percent, allowing it to lift its full-year guidance to 5.0-6.0 percent from 4.0-5.5 percent.
It reiterated that it expects sales growth for 2016 to come in at the upper end of a 20 to 25 percent range.
"This trading statement suggests that Zalando continues to outperform the market," said Bernstein analyst Jamie Merriman, adding that the new guidance would suggest about a 12 percent increase in consensus full-year earnings forecasts.
NEW YORK, Jan 29 U.S. equity index futures opened down about 0.2 percent on Sunday after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday introduced immigration curbs that sparked a backlash in the United States and abroad.
OIL PRICES LOWER, U.S. CRUDE DOWN 0.4 PCT AFTER TRUMP INTRODUCES IMMIGRATION CURBS