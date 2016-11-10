* Managing board member dismisses Amazon threat

By Emma Thomasson

BERLIN, Nov 10 Zalando, Europe's biggest online-only fashion retailer, expects its marketing costs will keep falling as a percentage of sales even as Amazon invests in promoting its fashion business.

Zalando's shares have been under pressure this week after a downgrade by UBS analysts, who say the German company will need to increase marketing to maintain sales growth. The stock was down 2.2 percent at 1110 GMT on Thursday.

Zalando said on Thursday that more efficient logistics and marketing helped it report a stronger-than-expected third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin of 2.3 percent.

Total marketing spend will keep rising but will fall as a percentage of sales, which are growing at up to 25 percent a year.

Marketing costs fell to 9.5 percent of sales from 12.3 percent a year ago, partly due to unseasonably warm weather delaying campaigns to promote purchases of winter gear.

Zalando's quarterly sales rose 17.1 percent to 835 million euros ($910 million), easing from 25 percent the previous quarter, with growth slowing sharply in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to 9.7 percent from 34.4 percent a year ago.

"We expect that as the sales environment improves, marketing costs could increase again in order to drive sales growth," said Bernstein analyst Jamie Merriman, who rates the stock "outperform".

Managing board member Rubin Ritter told an analyst call he expected marketing costs to keep coming down as a percentage of sales, allowing Zalando to invest more into speedier delivery, including possible new satellite warehouses.

He said Zalando had not seen any major impact from an international television advertising campaign for Amazon fashion launched in September, shrugging off investor concerns about the threat posed by the U.S. ecommerce giant.

"We are serving a much more fashionable customer looking for a curated assortment and recommendations... not an 'everything' store," Ritter said.

Ritter said that Amazon was more focused on older season and basic items, compared with Zalando's offering of the latest fashions, adding that the overlap between the two companies' offering in the current season was only about 20 percent.

Zalando confirmed it expects sales growth for 2016 to come in at the upper end of a 20-25 percent range and forecast an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0 to 6.0 percent.

Ritter said he was optimistic for trading around the Black Friday sales event on Nov. 25 and the Christmas season.

"We are looking forward to a great fourth quarter," he told journalists on a conference call.

Germany's HDE retail association this week gave a bullish forecast for the Christmas period, forecasting ecommerce sales would rise 12 percent to 12.3 billion euros.

