AMSTERDAM, June 11 Parts of bankrupt Dutch
aluminium producer ZALCO will be bought by a Dutch and a U.S.
company, which w i ll continue casting and anode production but
smelting operations will cease, the Dutch buyer and an
administrator said on Monday.
ZALCO, which had a production capacity of 275,000 tonnes per
year of aluminium, filed for bankruptcy in mid-December. Its
plant at the port of Vlissingen in the southwest of the
Netherlands, which employed 600 people, was shut a few days
later due to a lack of funds to pay energy suppliers.
Dutch steel and machinery wholesaler UTB Industry bought the
smelting operations and will dismantle the machinery because
this business was not longer viable, UTB said in statement,
without revealing financial details.
UTB plans to resume production of finished or semi-finished
products, while California-based Century Aluminum Co
bought the anode production facilities, lawyer Peter Stassen
said. He did not say how many jobs would be saved following the
bankruptcy.
ZALCO was previously owned by Geneva-based private
industrial group Klesch through its subsidiary BaseMet, which
also controls two other aluminium-producing plants: Aldel in the
Netherlands and Voerdal in Germany.
