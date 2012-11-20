WRAPUP 1-Warren Buffett says investors should stick with index funds
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Wall Street, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."
Nov 20 Zale Corp : * Says hurricane sandy lowered Q1 same-store sales by 0.35 percentage
points-slides * Says macroeconomic conditions continue to be uncertain, taking cautionary
view-slides * Sees comparable sales to continue to be positive * CFO says sandy cost it $1 million in sales in Q1 * CFO says for fashion jewelry Q1 unit volume offset by reduction in average
price per unit * CFO says sales in northeast region soft in the first half of November because
of sandy, trend improving * CFO says 375 stores closed for a brief period because of sandy * CEO says sandy lowered sales by $2 million in November * CEO says not contemplating price reductions to follow lower diamond costs
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Chairman Warren Buffett on Saturday ramped up his criticism of Wall Street, saying investors should "stick with low-cost index funds."
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT