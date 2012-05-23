BRIEF-City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
* City Of Hope to manufacture Nurown for Brainstorm's phase 3 ALS clinical trial
May 23 Zale Corp reported a narrower third-quarter loss on Wednesday, led by another jump in sales in its U.S. fine jewelry brands segment.
Sales at stores open at least a year, or same-store sales, rose 8 percent in the quarter, continuing a trend of improving business in recent quarters.
The U.S. fine jewelry brands unit, which accounts for about 70 percent of annual revenue and consists of Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet and Gordon's Jewelers, posted a 10.9 percent increase in same-store sales.
The net loss narrowed by about a half to $4.5 million, or 14 cents per share, in the third quarter ended April 30, from $9 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
ZURICH, Feb 16 Actelion said on Thursday that Johnson & Johnson's agreed tender offer for the Swiss biotechnology company's shares is expected to start on March 3 and run until March 30.
MUMBAI, Feb 16 Tata Motors Ltd and Microsoft India on Thursday announced a strategic collaboration on the technology front to make driving a more personalised experiences for the customers, the companies said in a joint statement.