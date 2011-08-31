* Q4 same-store sales up 9.8 pct
* Q4 loss per share $1.02 vs year-ago loss 89 cents
* Gross margin slips 1.4 points to 51.3 percent
* Shares down nearly 8 percent in morning trade
By Phil Wahba
NEW YORK, Aug 31 Zale Corp ZLC.N reported its
third straight quarter of same-store sales gains as
middle-class shoppers felt more comfortable this year about
buying jewelry for Mother's Day and the bridal season.
The sales gains helped the jewelry retailer report a
narrower operating loss, but higher diamond, gold and silver
costs put pressure on the company's gross margin.
Zale shares were down nearly 8 percent at $4.38 on
Wednesday morning.
Earlier this year, Zale said it would have little choice
but to pass on a portion of those cost increases to customers,
who are in the so-called middle jewelry market between
discounters including Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and high-end
jewelers such as Tiffany & Co (TIF.N).
Zale's gross margin fell 1.4 percentage points to 51.3
percent.
Zale intends to keep gross margin above 50 percent, Chief
Financial Officer Matt Appel said on a call with analysts. In
the last year, costs rose 20 percent for diamonds, 35 percent
for gold and 120 percent for silver, he said.
"It is critical that we are thoughtful about passing along
price increases to our guests," Chief Executive Theo Killion
said on the call.
In late 2009, Zale faced a serious liquidity crisis and
canceled orders with vendors just before the holiday season,
causing it to lose some shoppers to its most direct U.S. rival,
Signet Jewelers Ltd's (SIG.N) Kay Jewelers chain.
Zale has begun to recover. Sales at stores open at least a
year, or same-store sales, rose 9.8 percent in the fiscal
fourth quarter ended July 31. Excluding the impact of the
strong Canadian dollar, the gain was 8.4 percent. In the
year-earlier quarter, same-store sales declined.
The company, whose chains include Zales in the United
States and Peoples Jewellers in Canada, said overall revenue
rose 9.4 percent to $377.3 million. Zale derives one-sixth of
its sales from Canada.
Its net loss widened to $32.6 million, or $1.02 per share,
from $28.5 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier. The
year-ago figure includes one-time gains such as a tax benefit.
Its operating loss narrowed to $24.1 million from $31.3
million.
While the results suggest Zale is winning back customers,
it competes against profitable rivals that strengthened
relations with vendors and were able to advertise during the
recession.
Signet last week reported that quarterly same-store sales
at Kay rose 13.5 percent and its U.S. gross margin rose 1.1
percentage points. [ID:nN1E77L0EB]
With its business and finances now on more solid footing,
Zale has increased its advertising and landed deals with
high-profile personalities.
On Tuesday, it said it would sell a line of diamond jewelry
under entertainer Jessica Simpson's name. Earlier in August it
signed a deal with designer Vera Wang for bridal jewelry,
following a similar strategy of many retailers seeking to woo
shoppers with exclusives. [ID:nN1E77T04G]
The Simpson line will include about 65 items, with prices
ranging from $79 to $1,000, while the Wang line will have
prices between $650 and $17,000, Killion said on the call. Both
collections will be launched in October.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, John
Wallace and Matthew Lewis)