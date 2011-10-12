(Adds chain of command, update shares)
Oct 12 Zale Corp ZLC.N has hired a new chief
financial officer with expertise in fixing a company's
finances, the jewelry retailer said on Wednesday.
Thomas Haubenstricker, who previously was with Turnberry
Advisors, will become CFO on Monday, replacing Chief
Administrative Officer Matt Appel, who had been CFO since June
2009, and had held both jobs since May.
Haubenstricker will report to Appel, who is staying on as
chief administrative officer.
Haubenstricker earlier in his career was co-CFO at
Electronic Data Systems, which Hewlett-Packard (HPQ.N) later
bought. He and Appel were colleagues at EDS.
Zale CEO Theo Killion in a statement praised
Haubenstricker's expertise in turnarounds as the company works
to regain its market share.
Zale, whose chains include Zales in the United States and
Peoples Jewellers in Canada, has seen its sales improve this
year after falling sharply during the recession, when it faced
a liquidity crisis.
In May 2010, private equity firm Golden Gate Capital loaned
Zale $150 million.
Zale shares were up 22 cents, or 7.8 percent to $3.03 in
late trading, after hitting a 52 week low on Tuesday. Shares
have fallen by more than half since July.
(Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn,
Phil Berlowitz and Gunna Dickson)