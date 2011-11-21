BRIEF-Timken reports Q4 earnings per share $0.31
Nov 21 Jewelry retailer Zale Corp ZLC.N reported a smaller quarterly loss on Monday while same-store sales improved.
KEY POINTS
Q1 2011 Q1 2010
Revenue $351 mln $327 mln
Net loss $32 mln $98 mln
Loss per share 99 cents $3.05
* Fiscal first-quarter same-store sales rose 5.8 percent from a year earlier. That compared to a year-over-year decline of 1.1 percent in the fiscal first quarter of 2010.
MARKET REACTION
Zale shares rose 1.1 percent to $3.59 on light volume in after-hours trading.
BACKGROUND
* In late 2009, Zale faced a serious liquidity problem and
lost shoppers to rival Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG.N)
* Earlier this year, Zale said it would pass a portion of higher diamond, gold and silver costs, that have pressured margins, on to customers.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr)
