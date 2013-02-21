Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 21 Zale Corp on Thursday posted a better than expected holiday quarter profit, as sales rose at its flagship chain and it cut selling and administrative costs.
Net profit rose to $41.2 million, or $1.02 per share for the second quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with $28.8 million or 77 cents per share a year earlier. That was 3 cents better than Wall Street analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Zale restated its forecast that it will return to profit for the fiscal year ending in late July. Zale has lost money on an annual basis for several years.
Selling, general and administrative were down to 41.6 percent of sales, from 42.5 percent a year earlier, and the company continued to benefit from a debt refinancing last year which lowered its interest expense.
Same-store sales rose 2.8 percent, led by a 3.6 percent jump at Zales and Zales Outlets, its biggest business by far.
In Canada, where it operates Peoples Jewellers, same-store sales rose 3.8 percent. But because of unfavorable exchange rates, that came to a 0.5 percent increase in U.S. dollar terms.
At its Piercing Pagoda chain of mall-based kiosks, which generate about one-sixth of company revenues, same-store sales rose 1 percent.
The company said overall revenue rose 1 percent to $670.8 million.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 8 The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Grocery delivery service Instacart has raised $400 million in its latest financing round, the startup announced on Wednesday, as investors show more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability has long been in question.