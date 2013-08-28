BRIEF-Active Day acquires three centers in Illinois from Addus Homecare
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
Aug 28 Zale Corp posted higher-than-expected fourth-quarter comparable sales on Wednesday, led by big gains at its flagship chain, and reported its first profitable fiscal year since the financial crisis in 2008.
Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 5.6 percent overall, including an 8.1 percent increase at its Zales stores, its biggest business by far. Analysts expected a gain of 4 percent for the whole company, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Overall revenue rose 2.5 percent to $417.1 million.
Zale's net loss narrowed to $8 million, or 25 cents per share, for the quarter ended July 31, from $19.7 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier. But Zale was still able to post a full-year profit.
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday, the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively managed ETF.