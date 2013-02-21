Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 21 Zale Corp : * Exclusive, branded merchandise now represents approx 10 percent of fine
jewelry revenue-presentation slide * CEO says exclusive, branded jewelry could eventually be 25 percent of fine
jewelry revenue * CFO says early February sales "very soft", comp sales month-to-date down by
"mid-single digit" percentage * CFO says weather in northeast, payroll tax increase affected early February
sales; sales trends around valentine's day improved * CEO says valentine's day comp was positive over year ago
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 8 The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Grocery delivery service Instacart has raised $400 million in its latest financing round, the startup announced on Wednesday, as investors show more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability has long been in question.