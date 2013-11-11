(Adds details, background, stock movement)
Nov 11 Zalicus Inc said it would stop
developing its most advanced product, an experimental pain drug,
after it failed to show a benefit over a placebo in two
mid-stage trials.
Zalicus' shares plunged 72 percent to $1.25 in early trading
on Monday.
The drug, called Z160, is a non-opioid painkiller. It was
being developed for treating chronic pain associated with
shingles and a neurologic condition that leads to back pain.
Zalicus had focused its attention on Z160 after it pulled
the plug on its experimental rheumatoid arthritis drug Synavive
last year due to disappointing trial results.
"Despite its promising preclinical profile, Z160 was unable
to translate those results into clinical efficacy," Chief
Executive Mark Corrigan said in a statement.
Non-opioid painkillers have assumed greater importance given
the widespread abuse of opioid-based pain drugs.
Zalicus said it now planned to focus on another non-opioid
pain drug, Z944, which is in early-stage development.
The company also has one opioid painkiller, Exalgo, that is
already approved in the United States and marketed by its
partner Mallinckrodt Plc. Zalicus earns royalties on the
sales of the drug.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)