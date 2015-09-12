LUSAKA, Sept 12 At least 17 people died when a bus and lorry collided west of the Zambian capital Lusaka on Saturday, police said.

The accident happened when the lorry cut in front of the bus, a police spokeswoman said.

Fatal accidents are common on Zambian roads, most caused by vehicles being overloaded or not roadworthy. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Pravin Char)