LUSAKA Nov 13 Australia-listed Albidon
, 50 percent owned by China's Jinchuan Group, has
temporarily suspended operations at it Zambia's Munali nickel
mine citing cash flow problems due to low metal prices.
"There can be no guarantee that alternative finance will be
obtained in the near future and therefore (Albidon) believes in
suspending operations for the company," it said in a statement
posted at the weekend on the company website.
Albidon, which halted operations in mid-2008 at the southern
African country's only nickel mine following a fall in metal
prices, resumed output early last year after Jinchuan took a
stake and invested $37 million.
In July this year, Albidon projected 2011 output of nickel
in concentrate to reach 56,000 tonnes but had since revised the
figure downwards due to operational problems.
