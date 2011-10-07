LUSAKA Oct 7 Zambia officially reversed the $5.4 million sale of an unlisted lender to South Africa's FirstRand on Friday, returning the bank to its previous shareholders.

The move was expected after newly elected President Michael Sata said this week he would stop the sale of Finance Bank to South Africa's second-largest lender, in his latest move against the policies of the previous administration.

The central bank seized Finance Bank from its shareholders in 2010 for legal violations, including insider lending. Finance Bank's chairman has said the seizure was politically motivated.

The Bank of Zambia said in a statement that Finance Bank had been handed back to previous shareholders as of Friday, and that it would continue normal operations. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)