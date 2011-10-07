* FirstRand says to comply with directive
LUSAKA Oct 7 Zambia officially reversed the
$5.4 million sale of an unlisted lender to South Africa's
FirstRand on Friday, returning the bank to its previous
shareholders.
The move was expected after newly elected President Michael
Sata said this week he would stop the sale of Finance Bank to
South Africa's second-largest lender, in his latest move against
the policies of the previous administration.
FirstRand said it would comply with the directive.
"FNB has agreed to this request, and provided the process is
within Zambian law, we will continue to engage with BOZ (Bank of
Zambia)," it said in a statement.
The central bank seized Finance Bank from its shareholders
in 2010 for legal violations that included questionable loans.
Finance Bank's chairman has said the seizure was politically
motivated.
The Bank of Zambia said in a statement that Finance Bank had
been handed back to previous shareholders as of Friday, and it
would continue normal operations.
Since his upset Sept. 20 election victory, former opposition
head Sata has fired the central bank governor and a host of
other bureaucrats, reversed another foreign takeover and
temporarily suspended mineral exports.
Some of the moves have caused jitters among investors in
Africa's biggest copper producer, including mining companies his
Patriotic Front party accuses of dodging taxes by
under-declaring the amount of ore they are shipping out of
Zambia.
FirstRand shares are up 1.9 percent at 20.59 rand, ahead of
the sector's index that is up 1.6 percent at 1405 GMT.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan and Helen
Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)