LUSAKA Oct 7 Zambia officially reversed the $5.4 million sale of an unlisted lender to South Africa's FirstRand on Friday, returning the bank to its previous shareholders.

The move was expected after newly elected President Michael Sata said this week he would stop the sale of Finance Bank to South Africa's second-largest lender, in his latest move against the policies of the previous administration.

FirstRand said it would comply with the directive.

"FNB has agreed to this request, and provided the process is within Zambian law, we will continue to engage with BOZ (Bank of Zambia)," it said in a statement.

The central bank seized Finance Bank from its shareholders in 2010 for legal violations that included questionable loans. Finance Bank's chairman has said the seizure was politically motivated.

The Bank of Zambia said in a statement that Finance Bank had been handed back to previous shareholders as of Friday, and it would continue normal operations.

Since his upset Sept. 20 election victory, former opposition head Sata has fired the central bank governor and a host of other bureaucrats, reversed another foreign takeover and temporarily suspended mineral exports.

Some of the moves have caused jitters among investors in Africa's biggest copper producer, including mining companies his Patriotic Front party accuses of dodging taxes by under-declaring the amount of ore they are shipping out of Zambia.

