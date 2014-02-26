LUSAKA Feb 26 Zambia's central bank will hike statutory reserves for commercial banks to 14 percent from 8 percent from March 10 in a bid to reduce liquidity, Cavmont Bank said in a bulletin on Wednesday.

Central bank officials could not be reached immediately to comment. Traders said the move would help prop up the ailing kwacha, which fell to an all-time low of 5.80 against dollar last week. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)