UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia will begin a series of meetings with fixed-income investors in the US and the UK on March 27 ahead of a potential Eurobond issue, according to one of the lead managers.
The sovereign, rated B+/B by S&P and Fitch, has hired Barclays and Deutsche Bank to manage the potential offering. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources