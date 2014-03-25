LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia will begin a series of meetings with fixed-income investors in the US and the UK on March 27 ahead of a potential Eurobond issue, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated B+/B by S&P and Fitch, has hired Barclays and Deutsche Bank to manage the potential offering. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)