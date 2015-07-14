BRIEF-Everlance says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Everlance Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fgiZNx Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia has mandated Barclays and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe, starting on July 16, according to a market source.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond may follow, subject to market conditions.
Zambia is rated B by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Wang He resigned as an executive director and an executive vice president effective immediately Source text:(http://bit.ly/2njn6EF) Further company coverage: