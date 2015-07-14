LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia has mandated Barclays and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe, starting on July 16, according to a market source.

A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S bond may follow, subject to market conditions.

Zambia is rated B by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)