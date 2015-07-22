LONDON, July 22 (IFR) - Zambia will expect to issue a US bond due in July 2027 on Thursday, according to a lead manager.

The bond will be an amortiser, with an 11-year average life and three equal redemption payments in July 2025, July 2026 and July 2027.

Lead managers are taking indications of interest as Zambia completes its roadshow meetings on Wednesday.

Zambia is rated B by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. Barclays and Deutsche Bank are leading the 144A/Reg S bond. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)