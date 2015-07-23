LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia has begun marketing an 11-year average life US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized Eurobond at 9.5% area.

The bond will have three equal redemption payments in July 2025, 2026 and 2027.

The orderbook is open and the deal is expected to be today's business.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank are running the 144A/Reg S transaction.

Zambia is rated B by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)