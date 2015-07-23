BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, CFO Scott Berry said to resign, effective May 10
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp says on March 27, Scott Berry, CFO notified company of his decision to resign, effective on May 10, 2017
LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia has begun marketing an 11-year average life US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized Eurobond at 9.5% area.
The bond will have three equal redemption payments in July 2025, 2026 and 2027.
The orderbook is open and the deal is expected to be today's business.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank are running the 144A/Reg S transaction.
Zambia is rated B by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)
* American Tower Corp - Notes will have an interest rate of 1.375% per annum