LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - The Republic of Zambia has set a final yield of 9.375% on a US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized July 2027 amortising bond, according to a source.

This compares to initial price thoughts of 9.50% area, released earlier on Thursday.

Demand for the deal is north of US$2.5bn. Books are now closed, with launch and pricing to follow.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank are running the deal. Zambia is rated B by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

