* Govt revives Eurobond plans
* Social spending jumps, budget deficit at 4.3 pct of GDP
* Mining firms "to go ballistic" over royalties increase
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Nov 11 Zambia's new government
unveiled an expansive 2012 budget on Friday, with big increases
in social spending and farming subsidies to be paid for by a
rise in mineral royalties and a debut $500 million Eurobond.
In the first budget since September's election upset,
Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda put flesh on the bones of
new President Michael Sata's promises to spread the benefits of
strong growth in Africa's biggest copper producer.
Overall spending would rise to 27.7 trillion kwacha ($5.5
billion), or 26.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from
21 percent in 2011, Chikwanda said.
Domestic borrowing for the year would amount to 1.3 percent
of GDP and foreign financing would be 3.0 percent, giving an
overall deficit of 4.3 percent of GDP, Chikwanda said. Foreign
aid would amount to less than 2 percent of GDP.
Analysts said the budget certainly qualified as "pro-poor",
although the extra spending did not mean the southern African
nation was loading up on debt.
"Even though the budget outlined slightly more spending than
had been anticipated, it's still taking place against a backdrop
of increased revenue collection, and an effort to raise more
meaningful receipts from previously undertaxed sectors," said
Razia Khan, head of Africa research at Standard Chartered in
London.
Foreign mining firms in Zambia include Brazil's Vale
, Canada's First Quantum Minerals and Barrick
Gold and London-listed Vedanta Resources and
commodity giant Glencore.
Most of the extra spending would go on 45 percent and 27
percent increases for health and education respectively, and a
38 percent boost for a farming subsidy programme that has
underpinned nearly a decade of 6 percent-plus annual growth.
"The Patriotic Front (PF) won the 2011 election because it
listened to the needs of the people at all levels," Chikwanda
said in his budget speech. "Now that we are in government, we
have not and will never distance ourselves from the people."
"BALLISTIC"
PF leader Sata, a gruff populist who spent 10 years as
opposition leader in the southern African nation, has caused
slight nervousness among foreign investors, not least for his
vitriolic criticism of Chinese mining firms.
However, he toned down his rhetoric in the latter stages of
campaigning, and since coming to office has been at pains to
build a working relationship with a sector that accounts for
more than 70 percent of all foreign exchange earnings.
However, Chikwanda's budget puts pressure on the mining
firms with a doubling of copper royalties to 6 percent -- a hike
that looks certain to provoke a furious industry reaction.
"They're going to go ballistic," said Peter Major, a mining
analyst at Cadiz Corporate Solutions. "As we've all learned in
life, the way to get what you want is to go ballistic, and the
sooner the better. This is not going to be touchy-feely."
Chikwanda also said Lusaka would resurrect the previous
administration's plans to tap international capital markets to
raise infrastructure funds, with the launch of a debut $500
million 10-year Eurobond during the year.
However, he made clear that Zambia, a nation of 13 million
people, would not get sucked into unsustainable debt.
"As we spend more on our socio-economic infrastructure, our
ability to meet our debt obligations should not be ignored," he
said. "In this regard, the government will target concessional
borrowing as the first option."
He also assuaged fears of looser monetary policy, saying the
Bank of Zambia would continue to target single-digit inflation
through its control of money-supply growth -- a move that should
support the kwacha currency.
"Investors will be encouraged by this, and we expect the
kwacha -- impacted by global volatility in recent days -- to
benefit as a result," Khan said.
($1 = 5030.000 Zambian Kwacha)
