* Weak copper prices, power shortages hit economy
* Mutati unveils $6.6 billion budget for 2017
* Growth seen at 3.4 pct next year vs 3 pct this year
* Govt could sell off loss-making state firms
By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Nov 11 Zambia has proposed measures to
curb its budget deficit at a time when slumping commodity prices
have seen the country face mine closures, rising unemployment,
power shortages and soaring food prices.
New Finance Minister Felix Mutati told parliament on Friday
that Africa's second-largest copper producer would cut its
fiscal deficit to 7 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in
2017 from a projected 10 percent this year.
Presenting a 64.5 billion kwacha ($6.6 billion) budget,
Mutati said it sought to limit domestic borrowing to 2 percent
of GDP in 2017, slightly higher than 1.2 percent this year.
"We are all agreed that the task of restoring stability and
accelerating growth will not be easy. We have to be bold and
decisive," Mutati, who was appointed in September, said.
The economy would grow 3.4 percent next year from just over
3 percent this year due to low copper prices, power shortages,
inflation and a government cash crunch, he said, adding the
government would restrict new capital projects.
Zambia is in talks with the International Monetary Fund
about a potential aid package after agreeing its budget deficit
was not sustainable and hopes to conclude a programme with the
IMF in the first quarter of next year.
The stock of the government's external debt as at
end-September 2016 was $6.7 billion representing 35 percent of
GDP while the domestic debt in form of government securities was
26 billion kwacha - equal to 12 percent of GDP, he said.
"Clearly we are walking a tight rope. We must not burden the
next generation," Mutati said.
Razia Khan, chief economist, Africa at Standard Chartered
bank, said the budget contained a mixed bag of measures.
"The context of this budget was clear - there was a need for
fiscal consolidation and the demonstration of reform in order to
ease the way for negotiations with the IMF early next year," she
said.
The finance minister said Zambia would introduce import duty
on copper concentrates at the rate of 7.5 percent starting in
January next year, but would not change existing mining taxes.
Copper earnings fell to $3.2 billion in the first nine
months of 2016 from $4 billion in 2015, Mutati said.
Mining companies operating in Zambia include Glencore
, Canada's First Quantum Minerals, Vedanta
Resources and Barrick Gold.
Zambia would raise the price of electricity to reflect the
cost of production by the end of 2017, and review state-owned
firms in a bid to recapitalize those that are making profit and
sell off loss-making firms.
($1 = 9.8000 Zambian kwachas)
(Writing by James Macharia)