LUSAKA Nov 1 Zambia's central bank slashed its reserve ratios on Tuesday to cut the cost of borrowing for commercial banks and consumers in a bid to stimulate economic growth in Africa's biggest copper producer.

The Bank of Zambia said the reserve ratio for both local and foreign currency deposits would be 5.0 percent from 8 percent previously, while the core liquid assets ratio would go down to 6 percent from 9 percent.

The bank also said it would continue to work towards introducing a policy rate as a benchmark for determining interest rates. (Writinb by Phumza Macanda; Editing by Ed Cropley)