LUSAKA Nov 1 Zambia's central bank slashed its
reserve ratios on Tuesday to cut the cost of borrowing for
commercial banks and consumers in a bid to stimulate economic
growth in Africa's biggest copper producer.
The Bank of Zambia said the reserve ratio for both local and
foreign currency deposits would be 5.0 percent from 8 percent
previously, while the core liquid assets ratio would go down to
6 percent from 9 percent.
The bank also said it would continue to work towards
introducing a policy rate as a benchmark for determining
interest rates.
(Writinb by Phumza Macanda; Editing by Ed Cropley)