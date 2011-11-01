(Adds analyst comment)
LUSAKA Nov 1 Zambia's central bank slashed its
reserve ratios on Tuesday to cut the cost of borrowing for
commercial banks and consumers in a bid to stimulate economic
growth in Africa's biggest copper producer.
The Bank of Zambia (BoZ) said the reserve ratio for both
local and foreign currency deposits would be 5.0 percent from 8
percent previously, while the core liquid assets ratio would go
down to 6 percent from 9 percent.
The bank also said it would continue to work towards
introducing a policy rate as a benchmark for determining
interest rates.
Since his surprise election in September, President Michael
Sata has made it clear he wants to cut the cost of credit to
bring more Zambians into the economy, although investors have
worried it could lead to higher inflation.
The BoZ said the cut in reserve limits should inject 700
billion Zambian kwacha ($142 million) into the banking system,
but analysts said it was not overly aggressive easing given that
the original 8 percent was high by African standards.
For instance, Kenya's central bank said on Tuesday it was
raising its cash reserve ratio by 50 basis points to 5.25
percent from Dec. 12 as part of an concerted effort to control
runaway inflation.
"We know that they want to reduce bank lending rates, and
when you have a very high cash reserve ratio, it does add to the
cost of doing business," said Leon Myburgh, an Africa analyst at
Citibank in Johannesburg.
"It reflects policy easing, but maybe 8 percent was a bit
too high to start off with."
($1 = 4905.000 Zambian Kwachas)
(Reporting by Chiwoyu Sinyangwe; Writing by Phumza Macanda;
