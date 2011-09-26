LUSAKA, Sept 26 New Zambian President Michael
Sata told Beijing on Monday he welcomed Chinese companies
investing in Africa's biggest copper producer but only if they
obeyed the law, especially by employing more Zambian workers.
In his first official appointment since being elected
president on Friday , Sata met Chinese ambassador
Zhou Yuxiao to dispel fears his sometimes fierce anti-Chinese
rhetoric while in opposition would translate into a shift in
investment policy.
However, he also made clear that Chinese companies that have
so far ploughed more than $2 billion into developing the mining
sector in the southern African country would not be getting
preferential treatment.
"We welcome your investment but as we welcome your
investment, your investment should benefit Zambians and not the
Chinese," Sata said.
"It is in law that all investors who are coming to Zambia
should bring a limited number of expatriates whom they cannot
find in Zambia. My party has taken concern at the unlimited
number of people your investors are bringing to Zambia."
Zhou did not specifically address the foreign workers issue,
telling a news conference Chinese investment was predicated on
"win-win cooperation".
Even though China is a major player in the former British
colony, its presence is not universally appreciated.
Miners frequently complain about poor pay and working
conditions in Chinese-run mines in the Copper Belt, and in 2005
several miners were shot and wounded after complaining to
management about their salaries.
Chinese building projects also employ many Chinese labourers
to the disgruntlement of Zambian construction workers.
Non-Chinese mining companies in Zambia include London-listed
Vedanta Resources , Canada's First Quantum Minerals
and Swiss commodity giant Glencore's Mopani
local unit.
First Quantum's share price has fallen 30 percent since the
Sept. 20 election, while Vedanta has shed 15 percent.
