European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets
* Italian banks a bright spot (Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
LUSAKA, June 8 Refined sugar production at Zambia Sugar, a unit of Associated British Foods , increased 47 percent to 65,000 tonnes in the year ended Mar 31, driven up by increased refining capacity, the company said on Thursday.
However, total sugar production fell 6 percent to 359,000 tonnes compared to last year mainly due to reduced cane supply following a drought, its managing director Rabecca Katowa said.
"The $80 million investment into our new state-of-the-art Nakambala refinery has undoubtedly positioned the company well for future growth. It solidifies Zambia Sugar's strategy of focusing on domestic and regional markets growth," Katowa said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
LONDON, June 21 Diageo PLC has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal that values it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits company seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.
LONDON, June 21 Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.