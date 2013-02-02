Britain urges Kenya to restore order after rancher killed
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
LUSAKA Feb 2 Copper production in Zambia, Africa's largest producer of the metal, dropped to 824,976 tonnes in 2012 from 881,108 tonnes the previous year, a central bank spokesman said on Saturday.
Copper exports rose to 903,138 tonnes during the period from 832,145 tonnes during the previous twelve months, spokesman Kanguya Mayondi said.
Cobalt production fell to 5,436 tonnes from 7,701 tonnes, but exports of that metal increased to 10,030 from 7,830 tonnes, he added. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by Peroshni Govender)
NAIROBI Britain on Monday urged Kenya to restore law and order in the north of the country after a British rancher was shot dead there.
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.