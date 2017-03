LUSAKA, April 19 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines, owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources, said on Friday that it had closed its Nchanga smelter after a metal leak through the wall of a furnace.

The company said more details about the extent of the damage to the smelter, which produces 311,000 tonnes of copper a year, would be known in the next 24 hours. Zambia is Africa's biggest producer of the industrial metal.