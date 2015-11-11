LUSAKA Nov 11 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines, owned by Vedanta Resources, said on Wednesday that its Nchanga mine is making "unsustainable losses", responding to reports that the miner was set to close the operation.

According to Zambia's The Post newspaper, Konkola sent stakeholders a shutdown notice on November 4 which said 2,500 contractors would lose their jobs when the Nchanga operation was closed. But Konkola said in a statement in response to the story that it had agreed not to take any steps until it received feedback from unions. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)