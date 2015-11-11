LUSAKA Nov 11 Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines,
owned by Vedanta Resources, said on Wednesday that its
Nchanga mine is making "unsustainable losses", responding to
reports that the miner was set to close the operation.
According to Zambia's The Post newspaper, Konkola sent
stakeholders a shutdown notice on November 4 which said 2,500
contractors would lose their jobs when the Nchanga operation was
closed. But Konkola said in a statement in response to the story
that it had agreed not to take any steps until it received
feedback from unions.
