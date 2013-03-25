Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
LUSAKA, March 25 Zambia arrested former President Rupiah Banda for abuse of authority over a Nigerian oil deal, a spokeswoman for the government's investigative team said on Monday.
Banda last week appeared before an official panel to answer allegations of corruption during his three years in charge of Africa's biggest copper producer. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.