By Chris Mfula
LUSAKA, Oct 2 Zambia's under-pressure kwacha
fell on Friday, shedding around 2 percent after the country's
finance minister signalled that interventions that have
supported the currency since steep declines on Monday would be
scaled back.
The kwacha fell more than 17 percent against the
dollar on Monday, its biggest one-day fall on record, as the
price of the country's main export copper hit a one-month low
amid concerns over the local operations of mining giant
Glencore.
A rating downgrade the previous Friday from credit agency
Moody's also weighed..
The kwacha clawed back some of its losses in the three days
to Thursday as the central bank supported it by selling dollars
in the market.
But Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda said on Friday the
government would not run down its hard currency reserves and
planned to maintain a free floating exchange rate.
"We will not undertake any measures that will lead to the
depletion of our meagre foreign exchange reserves," he told
parliament.
The kwacha traded down more than 2 percent at 12.1200 per
dollar at 1006 GMT.
John Mapiye, head of Treasury at local bank BancABC, said
Chikwanda's statement meant that the central bank would not sell
dollars as aggressively as it had done over the last few days.
"The kwacha was appreciating ...because the central bank was
selling dollars," Mapiye said. "Today, we have not seen them in
the market and the kwacha has gone back where it was."
The largest mining union in Zambia, Africa's second largest
copper producer, expressed concern on Thursday about the
kwacha's rapid depreciation at a time when mines were already
hit by falling copper prices and a power shortage.
The central bank was likely to lift the cap on bank lending
interest rates, which stands at 24.5 percent, Mapiye said.
"This would bring in foreign exchange because as it is an
exporter would rather get an overdraft from a bank instead of
selling dollars to meet kwacha obligations," he said.
The International Monetary Fund said in May that Zambia's
economy was at risk from budget imbalances, lower copper prices
and policy uncertainties. Chikwanda told Reuters this month the
economy was likely to grow less than 5 percent this year,
undershooting a 6 percent forecast.
(Editing by James Macharia and John Stonestreet)