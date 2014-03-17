(Adds trader, think-tank comments)
LUSAKA, March 17 Zambia's kwacha hit a
record low of 6.10 to the dollar on Monday, extending recent
losses which the central bank blames on falling copper prices
and foreign investor jitters at the prospect of monetary
tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Zambia's central bank has said it will continue to intervene
to stabilise the kwacha, in an attempt to a calm a foreign
exchange market it previously described as gripped by panic.
Analysts said government borrowing was also putting pressure
on the currency of one of Africa's leading copper producers.
"The large budget deficit, financed by borrowing from the
banking system and planned external borrowing, is also fuelling
high domestic and import demand, and probably contributing in
this way to the depreciation," a local think-tank, the Economics
Association of Zambia, said in a statement.
Emerging market currencies have also been hit in recent
months by a sell-off of risky assets triggered by the prospect
of the U.S. Fed reducing its bond-buying programme, which has
pumped liquidity into global markets.
On top of this, Zambia has had to contend with falling
copper prices which dropped to near four-year lows last
week as worries about China's economic slowdown intensified.
(Reporting by Chris Mfula; editing by Ed Stoddard)