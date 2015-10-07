(Adds more quotes, kwacha performance, analyst comment)

LUSAKA Oct 7 Zambia's central bank has introduced a new rule allowing it to trade above its own limit of $1 million per transaction with commercial banks to enhance stability and announced measures to improve transparency in the foreign exchange market.

The kwacha has been under pressure in Africa's second biggest copper producer as the price of the metal - the country's main export - tumbles owing to slack demand from top consumer China, triggering repeated dollar sales by the southern African country's central bank to shore up the local currency.

"The Bank of Zambia shall at its discretion trade any amount beyond the marketable threshold in a two-way quote submitted by the commercial banks at any time," Bwalya Ng'andu said in a circular dated Sept. 5 to heads of commercial banks.

The kwacha traded 2.29 percent firmer at 11.9400 against the dollar by 0855 GMT. The unit has weakened about 60 percent to the greenback over the last six months.

Individual commercial banks' exchange rates submitted to the central bank shall now be published on both the Reuters information system and the Bank of Zambia website three times a day, Ng'andu said.

"It has been deemed necessary that enhanced levels of transparency will add to the efficiency of the price discovery process in our market and assist in our stability efforts," Ng'andu said.

Analysts said the new measures would improve transparency and curb speculative trading.

"The banks would show them a lower rate than where the market was such that when the central bank sold to them they would benefit by going to the market at a higher rate," BancABC head of Treasury John Mapiye said.

"They have given themselves the prerogative of buying or selling more than $1 million. If you quote lower and they know you are cheating they can buy even $10 million from you and you will end up making losses."

The measures would ensure that market moves were because of movement in fundamentals and not because of speculation but would not improve the supply of dollars, Mapiye said. (Reporting by Chris Mfula; Editing by James Macharia)