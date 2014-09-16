By Chris Mfula
| LUSAKA, Sept 16
LUSAKA, Sept 16 A row is brewing between Zambia
and Dangote Cement, a major employer in Africa's
second largest copper producer, after a government minister
accused an executive at the local unit of the Nigerian company
of attempting to bribe him.
The dispute appears to be the latest in a string of
incidents in which the southern African nation's government has
resorted to strong-arm or unorthodox tactics against foreign
investors it believes are circumventing labour laws.
Dangote Industries Zambia (DIZ) has 400 workers building a
$400 million dollar cement plant, a staff count that should rise
to 2,000 when production starts in November, deputy industry
minister Miles Sampa told Reuters.
During a tour of the plant in Ndola, 300 km (188 miles)
north of the capital Lusaka, labour minister Fackson Shamenda
said a Nigerian executive seconded to the Zambian unit tried to
bribe him at a hotel a week ago.
The company described the allegations them as "malicious
misinformation".
"For the record, DIZ categorically deny any claims of
corruption and bribery and reserve our rights on this matter,"
it said in a statement.
Shamenda did not specify what was offered by the executive
and said he rejected it because he had critical labour issues to
sort out with the company - owned by Nigerian Aliko Dangote,
Africa's richest man - and did not want to be compromised.
"He told me that it was a tradition in their culture to give
someone a token of appreciation. Maybe his idea was that I turn
a blind eye to what is happening at Dangote," Shamenda said,
according to local media reports.
Shamenda also said DIZ should offer workers at the company
permanent employment and allow them to join unions.
"There is no union and according to the reports I have
received those who have attempted to join unions have had their
contracts terminated," Shamenda told Reuters on Tuesday.
"I have asked the labour commissioner to investigate and
tell me all the categories of employees because the reports we
have received indicate there are no permanent employees."
DIZ said in its statement that Shamenda had made four
surprise visits to the cement plant in the last four months,
prompting the company to complain about his conduct as it felt
that the minister was deliberately looking for wrongdoing.
"DIZ was beginning to feel harassed and unwelcome in Zambia
and immediately brought this to the attention of the Ministry of
Commerce, Trade and Industry," it said in the statement.
A year ago, Zambia revoked the work permit of the chief
executive of Konkola Copper Mines, owned by London-listed
Vedanta Resources, and threatened to rip up its mining
licence when the firm announced plans to lay off 1,500 workers.
(Editing by Ed Cropley and David Clarke)